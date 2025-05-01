I helped create Afrobeats — Akon

Senegalese-American singer and producer Akon has credited his early collaborations with Nigerian artists as instrumental to the emergence of Afrobeats as a global music genre.

In a recent interview on Sherri, Akon reflected on his musical journey and influence across Africa, particularly Nigeria, where he said key groundwork was laid for what is now recognised as the Afrobeats sound.

“2008 was my last official album, which was the Freedom album. And then I was producing music for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. From there, I went to Nigeria. What we created in Nigeria was what you see now and hear now as Afrobeats,” Akon said.

The Konvict Muzik founder highlighted his early partnerships with major Nigerian acts, including Wizkid, Banky W, P-Square, and D’banj. He said Wizkid was the first Nigerian artist his label signed in 2008.

“These were some of the first artists we began developing. Back then, nobody knew what it would become. We were just building something special,” he added.

Reflecting on his legacy, Akon described himself as a vessel for amplifying African talent on the global stage:

“It’s the role God put me in. I just feel like I am a beacon to somebody’s success. I don’t know who it’s going to be, but everything we’ve touched so far has been really successful. And I’m appreciative for that.”

