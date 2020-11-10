Court arraigns six over destruction of property in Ekiti

Six middle-aged persons were, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge of alleged conspiracy, illegal assembly and riot.

The defendants are; Adebayo Temitope(32) Ibrahim Musau(25) Eze Oluwabunmi (32) Ogunlusi Abiodun(20) ,Arowosegbe Esther(17) and Peter Joy(21).

The police prosecutor, Mr Caleb Leranmo, told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on October 20 at about 12noon in Ikole -Ekiti during the demonstration against police brutality.

According to him, “The defendants on the same date, maliciously damage Ikole Local government secretariat building, windows and windscreen of five vehicles which value is yet unknown, all property of the Ekiti State Government.”

He added that the defendants also unlawfully assemble in a riotous manner which brought fear to the people of Ikole Local Government Areas.

Leranmo said that the offence is punishable under Section 71 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the offences, their Counsels, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi and Victoria Adelu prayed the court to grant bail to the defendants in liberal terms saying that they were implicated.

They promised that the defendants would not jump bail and would always make themselves available in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each, adding that the sureties must have a verified home address.

He later adjourned the matter till December 9 for mention.

