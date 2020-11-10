Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation hosts second edition of ‘Africa Green Awards’

Despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, an environment focused non-governmental organisation has announced that the second edition of its “Africa Green Awards” will still hold this year.

The Africa Green Awards was initiated to recognise, inspire, celebrate and support distinguished young entrepreneurs in the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector who are using innovative ideas to solve problems in ways to achieve a circular economy and sustainable development.

Focus will also be on outstanding environmental accomplishment, excellent and innovative eco driven products and climate and environmental-driven initiatives.

According to the Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, “As we approach the second edition of the Africa Green Awards which is scheduled to hold on Saturday 14th November 2020, the theme for this year is ‘Empowering African Youths’ and would be virtual due to the unprecedented times we live in and the need to embrace technology going forward.”

At the event, the winners of the following award categories will be announced; Africa Green Person of the Year; Africa Green Grant Award; Green Media Award; Green Female Award; Under 40 Green Award; Inter School Green Essay Award; Africa Green Champion Award.

The Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation expects “several diplomats, young environmental entrepreneurs and activists will be joining us as we celebrate the unity and uniqueness of African youths.

“The vision is for the award to become the reference point for recognising excellence, global best practices, brilliant leadership and professionalism of young individuals in the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector in Africa.

“It is unique as it seeks to award, showcase and recognise distinguished young entrepreneurs within a special niche which is the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector, whilst promoting excellence and sustainable development across the African continent.”

