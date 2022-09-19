Court adjourns trial of Sheikh Aisami’s killers

The High Court of Justice sitting in Damaturu, in Yobe State has adjourned the trial of the suspected killers of renowned Islamic cleric, Sheik Goni Aisami, to an unknown date.

When the case came up for mention on Monday, the Attorney General of Yobe, Saleh Samanja, asked the court for more time to allow the prosecutor to present his witnesses.

To this end, the presiding judge accepted his prayers and subsequently adjourned the sitting.

In her ruling, she said, “a new date for the trial of the suspected killers will be communicated to all parties involved in the case.

Recall that Lance Corporals John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon confessed to have participated in the murder of the Islamic Cleric.

The military authorities subsequently dismissed them from the Army and handed them over to the police for trial.

