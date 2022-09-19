No opposition in Kogi, says Gov Yahaya Bello

The Kogi state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has declared that going into the 2023 elections there will be no opposition to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.

The Governor made the declaration at the Government House, Lokoja on Monday while addressing ward and Local Government party Executives from Ankpa federal constituency.

Alhaji Bello who said APC in the state remained one united family noted that when members work within the confines of the party, all its candidates from the president would emerge successful in the general elections.

He appreciated the members and supporters from all the 239 wards across 21 local government areas for believing in the party as he promised to establish a direct line of contact between those he called foot soldiers at the grassroots for effective feedback.

The Kogi State Governor explained that several interventions by both federal and state governments had been initiated that would benefit the people.

Bello, therefore, urged the party members and faithful to follow their leaders to further strengthen the state’s party.

He advised party members to carry everyone along. He gave an assurance that with his appointment as National Youth Coordinator for the APC Presidential campaign council, more youths, women and PLWDs would be endeared to the APC.

