Corps members tasked on commitment to duties

Batch C Stream 1 members on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in the Delta State Ministry of Justice have been advised to always key into the policy direction of the ministry and discharge their duties with utmost commitments in order to add value to themselves and the state in general.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Justice, Omamuzo Erebe, gave the advice during a meeting with the corps members in Asaba.

Erebe emphasised the need for them to be diligent in carrying out every assignment, adding that it was gratifying to be diligent.

He pledged that the Ministry of Justice will pay the Bar practice fee for every one of them who had been called to Bar in order to encourage them for optimum service delivery.

Erebe also enjoined them to take the Law profession serious asking them to exhibit competence on what they studied and as well acquaint themselves with the Law Report at all times.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary hinted that the ministry will do subscription for the Nigerian weekly Law Report for those who had been called to Bar among them.

He assured the ‘corpers’ that the ministry will take every issue concerning their welfare serious, noting that the ministry will do everything humanly possible to encourage them so as to enhance their productivity.

Mr. Erebe stated that as youth corps, they were bound to make mistakes but should learn from such mistakes.

Earlier, some of the youth corps commended the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo and Erebe for their supportive and fatherly role to them.

They appealed for remuneration from the ministry even as they pledged to be dedicated to their duties.





