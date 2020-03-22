State governors have been urged to properly sensitise the citizens on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country.

A political group, Governors’ Friends Association of Nigeria (GFAN) enjoined the state governors to emulate efforts of the Ogun State government in sensitising the people on the effect of the virus.

The group gave the advice at a meeting held in Sagamu at the weekend.

Coordinator of the group in the state, Bolanle Balogun said, “governors should come through the ministry of information and sensitise our people.

“The information should go round towns and rural communities so as to sensitise our people and to tell them the proper measures to be taken in combating this virus.”

He also encouraged all political groups to join in the sensitisation campaign by organising seminars that cater for participants that are not more than 50 where they can be educated on how to prevent the coronavirus.

Baloun instructed members of the group to take the campaign to their various locality as part of efforts to reach the nooks and crannies of the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

