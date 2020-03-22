COVID-19: Abuja residents panic over another suspected case

Residents of Taslee Palm City Estate, Maitama, Abuja, have raised the alarm over the discovery of a suspected case of coronavirus in the estate, and directed all residents to followed the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

A statement by Terungwa Gabriel Aneh, on behalf of the facility management company of the estate, said the affected resident had been evacuated from the estate by officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement read: “We write to notify all residents of our esteemed estate that a suspected case of the pandemic COVID-19 has been discovered in our estate.

ALSO READ: Three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos

“The Infected resident has been safely evacuated from the estate by medical personnel from the National Centre for Disease Control to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja.

“In view of the above, the management of the estate, in line with the directives received from NCDC, has approved the following measures effective immediately to enable us tackle the spread of pandemic:

“All non-resident domestic staff will not be granted access into the estate (drivers, cIeaners. cooks. nannies etc)

“Residents are to prevent their children from playing outside your homes.

“Everyone should minimise the number of visitors they invite Into the estate as proper screening will be carried out .

“We equally advise everyone to click on the link https://ncdc.gov.ng from NCDC on how to deal with COVID-19.”

