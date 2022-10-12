Contradictions of World Bank’s West Africa education strategy after the Transforming Education Summit

Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG4) aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.” It has 10 targets, including free primary and secondary education, equal access to quality pre-primary education, equal access to affordable technical, vocational and higher education and an increase in the number of people with relevant skills for financial success. Others are eliminating discrimination in education, universal literacy and numeracy, sustainable development and global citizenship education, and building and upgrading inclusive and safe schools. However, according to the World Bank’s regional education strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa, SDG4 will not be achieved by the 2030 set deadline.

This is not an unexpected reversal of policy ambition, particularly in light of the damage done to education systems with COVID-19. However, the casual ease with which the World Bank is distancing itself from SDG4 is frightening when reminded of the learning crisis: 70 percent of 10-year-old children in Western and Central Africa cannot read and understand a simple text. More than 32 million children remain out of school, the largest for any region globally. The prospect of attaining SDG4 further dimmed in June when the World Bank launched its education strategy for Western and Central Africa at a regional ministerial meeting in Accra, Ghana. Surprisingly, the strategy’s scope and scale publically backs away from the SDG4 targets, with stakeholders surprised by its less than ambitious targets for reducing learning poverty in the region. Some quarters believe that the targets and goals indicatesa dismal policy failure. And they are right.

The first line of the World Bank’s 74-page regional strategy document highlights the extent of the learning crisis. Yet, its reduced targets – do not match the issues’ scale. The first regional education strategy in 20 years aims to reduce learning poverty from 80 per cent to 66 per cent by 2030, a mere 17.5 percent. Essentially, the World Bank will consider their policy successful if is 66 percent of children remain in learning poverty in 2030. For an organisation with the financial might , political influence and reach of the World Bank, this is poor. Based on the World Bank’s target, at least 17 million children from the region will remain extremely poorly educated long after the sustainable development goal has passed.

Curiously, at the Transforming Education Summit held recently as part of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77), the Commitment to Action (CTA) on Foundational Learning was pushed hard by global educationalists and mut lateral bodies. The commitment states: “By endorsing the CTA, countries and organisations commit to taking urgent and decisive action to reduce by half the global share of children unable to read and understand a simple text by age ten, by 2030.” It is ironic that the World Bank is a co-author.





Shockingly, this means that the CtA the World Bank is pushing others to publicly endorse in the region, is far more ambitious than the World Bank’s own strategy for reducing poverty learning in West and Central Africa. From a policy perspective it is contradictory at best, confused at worst. Wouldn’t it be expected that the World Bank’s own strategy for the region was least as ambitious as the Commitment to Action it is asking other organisations and countries to endorse?

Stakeholders in the education sector are left baffled by the World Bank’s approach. As countries emerge from COVID-19 there is a sustained focus on tackling the learning crisis, now is not the moment for poor leadership from the global financing body of education; pursuing a strategy that only seeks a 17% improvement in learning poverty is woeful.

Nigeria has 18.5 million out-of-school children, while Burkina Faso has over 857,221. Ghana, with close to 1 million and Angola, with over 773,837, have some of the highest numbers on the continent. Instructively, the affected countries are not resting on their oars. Each has devised measures to reduce the learning poverty ailing them. Even as the Federal Government continues to prevaricate and pursue inchoate policies, some Nigerian states are taking matters into their own hands. Edo, Lagos and Kwara are exemplars in this regard. They have embraced innovative teaching and learning methods aided by technology to improve learning outcomes. Literacy and numeracy have improved significantly, and the trio is well on the way to having well-educated youth before 2030. The three states with technical partner, NewGlobe, are recording milestones that delight all stakeholders- government, teachers and parents.

Fittingly, a recent study by Nobel Prize-winning economist Professor Michael Kremer has studied the methodology underpinning the programs launched by the three Nigerian Governors.The study, notes that: “Attending schools delivering highly standardised education has the potential to produce dramatic learning gains at scale, suggesting that policymakers may wish to explore the incorporation of standardisation, including standardised lesson plans and teacher feedback and monitoring, in their systems.”

Nigeria is already tackling learning poverty in a much more ambitious way than the World Bank aspires to do; and aims to achieve more than the prescribed targets from the Transforming Education Summit (TES) commitment to action. It is right that political leaders are ambitious and create ambitious targets, but they rightly expect that global bodies will match their ambition and not create confusing targets that undermine them. and World Bank strategy. The youth of any nation, even the continent, is its future. Given the place of knowledge in this 21st century, their education cannot be toyed with.

Notwithstanding, the World Bank needs to re-evaluate its ambitions and work with concerned countries to improve learning outcomes. Funding has remained a problem for some countries, and the global body can assist in this. It should support the region with the requisite funding and technical partnership to achieve SDG 4. Lowering the educational attainment goals is defeatist. It needs to reappraise its set goals for the interest of all.