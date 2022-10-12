Redeemer’s University announces full scholarship for 19 students with highest CGPA

The vice chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Prof Anthony Akinlo, on Tuesday announced a scholarship covering the full course of tuition for 19 students of the 2021/2022 session with the highest CGPA while, 28 ‘silver scholars’ got a scholarship of 50 per cent of their tuition.

The vice chancellor made this known at an Award and Recognition event of the Redeemer’s University.

He added that 23 students in various departments under the ‘bronze scholars’ were also given 50 per cent of the cost of tuition for the 2021/2022 session.

The VC explained that the award and recognition day is an avenue to recognise and appreciate members of staff and those considered to have distinctly performed their responsibilities.

Also, the chairman of the 16th Award & Recognition of the institution, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Pan African Centre, Dele Alabi, appealed to the government at the federal and state levels to come together and lift the standard of education back to its lofty position.

He condemned the spate of bastardisation of the standard of education in public universities to the extent that people are moving to private universities.

Alabi, however, made the appeal to the government at the federal and state levels to come together and lift the standard of education back to its usual position saying,in the 70s to 80s students usually showed interest to go to public universities in the country but expressed displeasure that, things had changed now





“The standard has fallen significantly. A lot of people have had to move away from public universities to private universities. It should not be like that, it ought not to be like that.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, both at the national and sub-national level, has to come together to ensure that we lift our education higher.

“Education is not cheap and there has to be some cost to education and all the relevant stakeholders must come together to lift our education higher,” he submitted.