The Federal Government has assured that contractors working on the dualisation of the Calabar-Itu highway will soon resume construction activities, restoring a crucial link between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Mrs Adebisi Osim, Acting Controller of Works in Cross River, made this announcement on Friday in Calabar during a meeting with the Cross River South Consultative Forum, a political pressure group.

Osim disclosed that the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works prompted the decision to recommence work on the highway, which had been stalled due to various issues.

She highlighted that the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, had addressed these challenges.

Last year, contractors Julius Berger and Sematech had reportedly abandoned the site, prompting interim emergency measures to alleviate the plight of road users along the route.

“I am glad to announce that Julius Berger and Sematech are returning to the site to resume work at both ends of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road,” Osim stated.

“The issues that stalled further execution of the contract have been sorted out.”

She further explained, “Once the rains subside, both contractors will return to the site to commence work simultaneously.”

The Acting Controller highlighted the priority accorded to the project by the Minister of Works and the proactive involvement of Governor Bassey Otu in resolving compensation issues, which had been a significant obstacle.

Earlier, the federal government had approved a variation cost for the Calabar-Itu road, increasing the budget from N79.65 billion to N118.4 billion due to rising material costs.

Minister Umahi confirmed this decision following the Federal Executive Council’s approval of N42.4 billion as part of the variation for the project.

