allegedly defiling his eight-year-old daughter.

Taiwo was alleged to have engaged in an unlawful sexual relationship with his eight-year-old biological daughter.

Magistrate B.A. Alipohul ordered the defendant remanded in police custody pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Taiwo was arraigned on a single charge of rape, a violation of Section 25(a) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law of 2021.

The Police Prosecutor, Supol Martins Olowofeso, while presenting the prosecution’s case, informed the court that the defendant was apprehended on June 18, 2004, following a report made to the Anti-kidnapping Unit at Alagbaka about the inappropriate relationship between him and his daughter.

He explained that the defendant was subsequently detained for further investigation.

The charge sheet reads: “That you, Mufutau Taiwo, 35, male, on June 5, 2024, at about 4:pm at No. 40 Egbe-Road, Ayedun Quarters, Akure, did have carnal knowledge of your daughter, (name withheld), female, aged eight years old, of the same address, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 25(a) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021.”

According to Olowofeso, the accused and his wife ran away from their house after the crime and went to Osun State to obtain a fake doctor’s report claiming that nothing happened to the girl.

Olowofeso however, disclosed that the Police Investigating Officer(IPO), conducted another test in Akure, which revealed that there was penetration and the girl had been bleeding for three days.

According to Olowofeso, the defendant confessed to the alleged crime during questioning by the investigating officer.

The plea of the defendant was not taken due to the nature of the offence.

Olowofeso in his application, urged the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Counsel to the defendant, G.O. Omoedu, informed the court that his client was just served and he would need time to respond on points of law.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him reply to the remand application, while Magistrate B.A. Alipohul ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till July 4, 2024, for hearing.