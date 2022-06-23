Continuous voter registration: INEC will comply with court order — Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have surrendered to the demand for extension of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

INEC National Electoral Commissioner for information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye gave the indication on Wednesday in a chat with Nigerian Tribune last night.

Checks revealed that a Federal High Court in Abuja stopped INEC from ending voter registration on June 30, 2022.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, had on Monday, granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte filed by a civil society group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project.

In the suit, SERAP had asked the court for “an order restraining INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, or any other person(s) claiming through it from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from the June 30, 2022, or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1034/2022 SERAP is asking the court to determine “whether the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is not a violation of Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act, and international standards.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The suit has since been adjourned to June 29, 2022, for the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

But speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Okoye maintained that “the Commission will comply with the said Court Order pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. The implication of this is that the registration of voters will continue pending the determination of the issues in the suit.”

INEC which assured that it would defer to the pronouncement of the Court however noted that “it is the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission to arrange and conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote and prepare, maintain and revise the register of voters for the purpose of any election under the Constitution.

“The Commission does not share this responsibility with any other groups or organization as the Commission is of the firm view and believe that a credible and acceptable voter’s register is the foundation of a good electoral system. Furthermore, since the beginning of the CVR, the Commission has been clear, transparent and unambiguous in its response to issues and strategies for achieving seamless CVR. The Commission has clear identifiable and verifiable channels of communication and the Commission will continue to use and rely on the channels in its communication with the Nigerian people.”

The statement further read in part: “It is on record that the Commission started the online pre-registration for new voters on the 28th day of June 2021 and flagged off the physical registration in July 2021. The Permanent Voters Cards for those who registered during the 1st and 2nd quarter of the Continuous Voters Registration Exercise has been printed and made available to the State and Local Government Offices of the Commission for collection. The Commission designation four quarters for the CVR and the fourth and last quarters will lapse on 30th June 2022.

“However, due to the unprecedented surge of registrants witnessed in some parts of the country in the last few weeks, the Commission deployed additional personnel and 209 IVED machines to the State of acute pressure. More machines are also on their way to other states that have reported an increase in the number of registrants.

“Moreover, the Hon. Chairman of the Commission Professor Mahmood Yakubu had at different occasions assured the nation that the Commission will act in the best interest of the Nigerian people and make sure that all those willing to register are registered. The Commission is therefore favourably disposed to an extension of the CVR but will do so in the context of making sure that all those that register have an opportunity to get their Permanent Voters Cards ahead of the election.

“However, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has given an order that the Commission shall not stop the CVR on the 30th day of June 2022 or on any other date pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice filed by a civil society group. The Court adjourned to the 29th day of June 2022 for a hearing of the Motion on Notice. The Commission will comply with the said Court Order pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. The implication of this is that the registration of voters will continue pending the determination of the issues in the suit.

“In the view of the Commission, the critical challenge and issue revolve around completing issues relating to the display of the register for claims and objections, cleaning up the register to remove multiple and double registrants and making the Permanent Voters Cards available to the registrants. We enjoin Nigerians to be law-abiding as the Commission is a public trust and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria.”