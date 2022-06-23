Seven passengers including doctor, lawyer kidnapped in Kogi

Seven passengers travelling along the Itobe-Ajaokuta road have been kidnapped in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had abducted seven people, including a soctor and lawyer at about 2pm on Tuesday and carried them into the bush nearby.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen laid siege on the said road for hours, shooting sporadically and in the process, some passengers were abducted, with many also receiving various degrees of injuries.

The source further said among those abducted were Mr Joe Abba, his wife and one Barrister Abba Aduojo, who were returning from a burial in a village near Alloma in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

Also abducted is a yet-to-be-identified doctor said to be on his way back to Lokoja from an official assignment to the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.





“They were kidnapped at gunpoint around 2 pm, my friend’s wife was shot in the leg and is presently recuperating at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja”, said a relative of one of the victims.

The State Police command confirmed the incident on Thursday to Tribune Online in Lokoja.

According to the State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Ovye Aya, the command got winds of the attack of the hoodlums and drafted the men of the Rapid Response Squad operating in the area to their rescue.

“Seven persons were abducted to the bush; six people were rescued with bullet wounds and six vehicles were recovered at the scene of the incident,” he said.

He added that a combined manhunt against the hoodlums, including the sister security agencies and vigilante have been mobilised to comb the areas in order to rescue the seven abducted persons in their custody.