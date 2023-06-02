The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) may have come and gone, the memories created on stage will linger in the hearts of many for a long time. From exhilarating performances to dramatic entrances and long award speeches, the 9th AMVCA did not fall short in delivering a lot to reminisce and talk about.

We take a look back at the award ceremony and highlight some key moments that are worth remembering again and again.

Patience Ozokwor’s big moment: The biggest category at the AMVCA is the “Best Overall Movie” but when Patience Ozokwor was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Industry Merit Award, the excitement and elation of the audience was something to behold. As the veteran who has played everything from villain to loving protagonist and comedienne walked up the stage to receive her award, the crowd gave a lengthy standing ovation to the woman who has wormed her way into her hearts for over 20 years. Well deserved Mama Gee.

Idan stunting with Do2dtun: Every gentleman knows to help a lady with her ball dress when she’s on the move but that wasn’t the case when Do2dtun walked past reality TV star Saskay to present the award for Best Supporting Actor. Obviously reading the room and explaining his behaviour, the on-air personality said , “Idan no dey carry anybody cloth this year”. Spoken like a true Idan.

Nkem Owoh presenting the award for Best Film in East Africa: When you’re big, you’re big. That is what Nkem Owoh showed while presenting the award for Best Film in East Africa. The veteran actor stole the spotlight when he quipped “if you see me and you’re not laughing, then, there is a problem” and the entire hall broke out in wild laughter. Now that is what you call crowd controller.

‘Pa Aromire’ copping the award for best short film: History was made at the 9th AMVCA when a stop-motion animation won the Best Short Film category. This was also the first time a stop-motion animation was being nominated at the award ceremony and thus a very big deal. Besides the award, Adeoye Adetunji who created and directed the short film also walked away with N1 million from MTN Nigeria, who have sponsored the category for two years in a row.

Kunle Afolayan bagging the biggest award: The AMVCA portrays African cultures in many big ways but sometimes it is the smallest gestures that truly capture our hearts and keep us spellbound. Kunle Afolayan recognised this and like a proper Yoruba son of the soil, invited his mentor Tunde Kelani to the stage and prostrated before him as he received the award for ‘Best overall movie’.