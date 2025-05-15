Constitution review: Kalu parleys Australia, Rwanda on mining reforms, security

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called for partnerships with the Australian and Rwandan governments to support Nigeria’s efforts in promoting women’s representation in governance, improving security, building a resilient mining sector, among other areas.

Hon. Kalu, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, made the call during separate meetings with delegations from the Australian and Rwandan Embassies in Nigeria, led by Leilani Bin-Juda and Christopher Bazivamo respectively, at the National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja.

Addressing the delegation from the Australian Embassy, the Deputy Speaker noted that Nigeria is endowed with abundant natural resources, and the mining industry presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and development.

Recognizing Australia’s expertise in mining and resource management, Kalu sought collaboration in sharing best practices, technology, and sustainable methods that ensure the responsible extraction of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

He urged the Australian partners to continue supporting Nigeria’s efforts in promoting gender equality and human rights through the ongoing constitution review process, expressing optimism that Australia’s experiences and strategies in advancing women’s rights could provide invaluable insights.

Kalu also informed the delegation that discussions are ongoing regarding the re-evaluation of capital punishment within Nigeria’s legal framework, emphasizing that the complexity of the issue requires careful consideration and dialogue.

He added that as alternatives to capital punishment are being explored, the aim is to align policies with international human rights standards while respecting the sentiments of Nigerian citizens.

The Deputy Speaker said:

“Our goal is to create an enabling environment that attracts foreign investment while ensuring that local communities benefit from mining activities.

“By advancing partnerships with Australian mining companies, we can enhance job creation, boost local economies, and ensure that our natural resources contribute to the overall development of Nigeria.

“The Constitution Review Committee is currently engaged in significant constitutional amendments that seek to address pressing issues within our society. Among these are the Gender Bills, specifically HB.1349, which addresses the reservation of seats for women in our legislative bodies. This initiative is crucial for enhancing women’s representation in governance, which is essential for a balanced and equitable society.”

Similarly, in his address to the delegation from the Rwandan Embassy, the Deputy Speaker called for enhanced cooperation between the two nations, noting their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

“The bonds we have forged over the years are proof of our mutual respect and understanding, and I am optimistic about the potential that lies ahead. As we reflect on our bilateral cooperation, it is essential to emphasize the important role of inter-parliamentary collaboration.

“Legislative bodies in our countries are instrumental in shaping policies that promote economic growth, social development, and cultural exchange. By enhancing dialogue between our parliaments, we can ensure that our legislative frameworks align with our shared goals and aspirations.

“In particular, as Nigeria embarks on a significant constitutional review process, we seek collaboration and insights from Rwanda, especially in key thematic areas such as gender and security. Your nation’s exemplary progress in gender representation, with women holding 63.75% of seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 53.8% in the Senate—the highest in the world—provides a valuable model for us to learn from,” Hon. Kalu said.

Earlier, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Leilani Bin-Juda, stated that their interests in Nigeria span mining, trade, investment, among others.

She said:

“I love Nigeria. There are many interests that we have bilaterally in this country. We held senior officials’ talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in January, which were extremely constructive. Many issues were discussed, particularly in the mining sector.

“Our interests here in Nigeria range from mining, trade, investment, and so on. We are about to launch a project with the Minister of Mines and Steel in a couple of weeks.”

On his part, the Rwandan Ambassador to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, said the purpose of their visit was to explore how both nations can strengthen institutional linkages between their legislative bodies.

He sought legislative collaboration in areas such as oversight, legislative drafting, the use of innovation and technology in parliamentary activities, and the formation of a Nigeria-Rwanda Parliamentary Friendship Group, among others.

