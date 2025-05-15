When Museum, IFRA, expert emphasised importance of resilience in cultural heritage conservation

A gathering of heritage experts and stakeholders recently convened to discuss the multifaceted concept of heritage, emphasising the importance of approaching the subject with a critical and evolving perspective.

The event titled “Notion of Heritage was aimed to explore various aspects of cultural identity and the role of heritage in shaping our shared past and present.

In her address, Mrs. Pamela Oriyomi Otuka, the Curator of the National Museum of Unity Ibadan, who read a statement from the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway; said The address highlighted the themes of the 2025 International Day for Monuments and Sites, particularly the threats posed by climate change to preservation efforts.

“This occasion allows us to highlight Nigeria’s cultural treasures, acknowledge our successes, and identify areas for improvement in preservation. ICOMOS has provided vital guidance, from developing the Venice Charter to advocating for urban heritage conservation.”

Nigeria has 65 national monuments and 112 proposed monuments, which face numerous challenges, particularly because many sites are located in rural areas and there is a declining interest among the younger generation.

The Commission aims to rekindle this interest by involving youth in conservation efforts. “We also confront natural disasters and social disturbances that threaten our heritage and those who manage it. The Commission is collaborating with international scholars on the ‘State of Conservation Project’ to develop tailored strategies for monument preservation.”

As we focus on strengthening Nigeria’s cultural assets, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments remains committed to preserving our collective history for future generations.

Speaking at the 2025 International Day for Monuments and Sites event, hosted by the National Museum of Unity Ibadan and IFRA-Nigeria under the Alternative Heritage Project at Adebisi House, Idikan, Ibadan, Dr. Kola Lawal, Head of the Department of Tourism Management Technology at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, stated that resilience in cultural heritage artifacts and practices involves the capacity to anticipate, absorb, adapt to, and recover from shocks, stresses, disasters, and crises without compromising their intrinsic values.

He explained that adaptation strategies for resilient heritage involve proactive measures to protect and preserve cultural assets while ensuring they remain relevant in the face of contemporary issues.

“This includes addressing natural disasters like floods and droughts, human-induced damages from urbanisation, and the impacts of social and political conflicts.

“For Nigeria—a nation rich in historic monuments and cultural practices—these challenges have led to an increasing vulnerability of our heritage, which faces the risk of being irreparably lost.

Looking ahead, Lawal said “To ensure their preservation for future generations, we must develop resilience strategies that enable these sites to adapt to changing conditions while maintaining their cultural integrity.”

Lawal further noted that preserving cultural heritage in Nigeria, especially in regions like Oyo State, is not just about protecting physical structures; it is about safeguarding the cultural identity, history, and traditions of the nation.

In her remarks, Dr. Barbara Morovich of IFTA emphasised that heritage encompasses not only tangible monuments and symbols but also intangible aspects of culture, tradition, and identity.

She noted that heritage is shaped by social groups, their experiences, productions, and narratives, and is essential for understanding our collective heritage.

According to her, “The ‘Alternative Heritage’ project, initiated by IFRA in collaboration with the Museum of Unity and other stakeholders, is a significant effort to recognise neglected and dominated forms of heritage.

“These forms of heritage, often overlooked are vital to the communities that sustain them and demonstrate resilience.”

The Adebisi House, with its rich history and cultural significance, was cited as an example of living heritage actively engaged and experienced by the people.

This serves to illustrate that heritage is not static but rather dynamic, evolving with changing societal values and contexts.

