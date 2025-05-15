FG reaffirms commitment to advance education through deployment of IT

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to the development and deployment of Information Technology to advance education in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, gave this assurance at the 2025 Information Technology Professional Assembly held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja. He stated that the government is aware of the importance of IT in the 21st century and its potential to widen access to education at all levels.

The annual IT Professionals’ Assembly, organized by the Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) (CPN), brought together industry players, government officials, policymakers, lawmakers, academia, civil society, and other strategic stakeholders to deliberate on IT-related issues.

The Minister noted that Information Technology is a critical sector and the flagship of other professions, adding that within government circles, it is regarded as a vital profession in the nation’s pursuit of sustainable development.

Dr. Alausa, whose speech was delivered at the event by Mr. Olie Frank, Deputy Director of Science Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, expressed concerns about quackery in the IT profession. He urged CPN to strictly enforce its regulations by ensuring that all individuals and corporate organizations engaged in IT practice register with the Council to facilitate effective regulation of computer education and practice in Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is conscious of your efforts in enforcing the Act that established CPN by making it mandatory for all individuals and corporate organizations practicing Information Technology in Nigeria to be duly registered with CPN.

“The global practice is for professionals to regulate their profession properly in order to eliminate quacks and undesirable elements from infiltrating the profession,” he said.

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Council of CPN, Kole Jagun, noted that the yearly IT Professionals’ Assembly has carved a niche for itself as a gathering of Information Technology professionals and practitioners from Nigeria and the Diaspora. Its objective is to discuss and strategize on emerging IT issues to produce recommendations and decisions that will positively impact the industry and the nation.

He added that this year’s event, the 19th in the series of Information Technology Professionals’ Assemblies, focuses on safeguarding Nigeria’s cyberspace from cyber threats, online fraud, fake news, and hate speech, while fostering international alliances and promoting local technology development.

“This gathering is more than just a meeting; it is an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. The rapid evolution of technology demands that we stay ahead—through continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and professional networking,” he stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE