WhatsApp privacy breach: Consider other messengers, NITDA advises Nigerians

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has advised Nigerians to consider other messaging platforms to share information as WhatsApp breaches privacy policies by sharing some chats of users.

NITDA said to understand the issues and give an opportunity to explain its views, it engaged Facebook Incorporated, the owners of Whatsapp platform, specifically, its global Policy officials on 9th April 2021 in collaboration with the African Network of Data Protection Authorities.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said “after the engagement, NITDA, as Nigeria’s data privacy regulator, wishes to advise Nigerians on how Facebook’s business decision affects their privacy rights.”

The statement said WhatsApp collects some information from users which includes account information; messages (including undelivered messages, media forwarding); connections; status information; transactions and payments data; Others are usage and log information; device and connection information; location information; cookies etc.

Other information collected by Whatsapp includes battery level; signal strength; app version; browser information; mobile network; connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone; Internet Protocol address; device operations information; social media identifiers.

NITDA said the Facebook Team confirmed that private messages shared on the WhatsApp consumer version are encrypted and not seen by the company.

But the metadata (data about the usage of the service) which is also personal information is shared with other members of the Facebook Group.

“Whatsapp users are at liberty to decide on giving consent to the processing of their data based on the new privacy policy. The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) recognizes consent (a clear, unambiguous expression of privacy terms communicated by the controller and accepted by the Data Subject) as one of the lawful bases for data processing.

“Acceptance of the new privacy policy and terms of use implies that user data would now be shared with Facebook and other third parties. Users will now be subject to the terms and policies of Facebook and other receiving entities with or without being direct subscribers to such services”, NITDA said.

Offering its advice, NITDA said “Nigerians may wish to note that there are other available platforms with similar functionalities which they may wish to explore. Choice of the platform should consider data sharing practices, privacy, ease of use among others; and “limit the sharing of sensitive personal information on private messaging and social media platforms as the initial promise of privacy and security is now being overridden on the basis of business exigency.”

NITDA further said “we have given them our opinion on areas to improve compliance with the NDPR. We have also raised concerns as to the marked difference between the privacy standard applicable in Europe, under the GDPR and the rest of the world.

“Given the foregoing and other emerging issues around international technology companies, NITDA, with stakeholders, is exploring all options to ensure Nigerians do not become victims of digital colonialism.

“Our national security, dignity and individual privacy are cherished considerations we must not lose. Because of this, we shall work with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to organize a hackathon for Nigerians to pitch solutions that can provide services that will provide functional alternatives to existing global social platforms.”

