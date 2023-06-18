A group, Taraba Central Zone Youths Coalition For Peace, Justice and Social Development (TCZYCPJSD), on Saturday decried what they described as marginalisation of their zone for a ministerial slot by successive administrations since 1999 in Nigeria.

Alh. Bakare Dorofi, leader of the group in a press statement issued to journalists in Jalingo, urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the zone for a ministerial slot to break the record that is being tagged as injustice in the zone.

The group also claimed that the central zone of the state was first to identify with the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba and has remained an APC sole zone since 2015.

According to the group, out of (9) ministers appointed from Taraba by successive presidents, 5 were from the southern zone while (4) from the northern part of the state.

“Gen. TY Danjuma, Obadiah Ando, Selome Jankada, Idris Waziri and the recent past Governor of Taraba, Arc. Darius Ishaku, were appointed ministers from the southern senatorial zone while, Dr. Muhamed Shata, Sen. Aisha Arhasan, Engr. Saleh Mamman and Sambo Jaaji were all from the northern zone of the state.

“Going by analysis of reality, the central zone of Taraba which has produced APC senators for two terms is also currently the only zone with (4) APC members of the state assembly.

“Record of the just concluded presidential election has proven that the central Taraba gave the highest votes over north and the southern zone.

“We wish to appeal to president Bola Tinubu to, by this record, consider the central zone of Taraba for a ministerial slot and also ensure the realization of the Mambila hydro power project,” the group appealed.

