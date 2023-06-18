Moppet, a leading producer of instant natural cereal and porridge for babies and toddlers has deepened its market penetration as the world celebrates Father’s Day.

In a message to commemorate the 2023 Father’s Day, Moppet’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Roberta Oyedokun, acknowledged the invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication that fathers provide to their families and communities.

In a bid to ensure healthy living among children, Oyedokun noted that Moppet has expanded to more stores in Abuja, Ebonyi, Anambra, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States.

Among the stores Moppet expanded to in various locations in the country are Shoprite, Spar, Roban, Justrite, Ace Supermarket, Prime Mart, Jendol, Prestige, FoodCo, Vanguard Pharmacy and Supermarket, Finrel Supermarket, Precious Pharmacy, Brent Supermarket, Blenco Supermarket, Paxs Pharmacy, and Bazaar Supermarket.

“Through the expansion, Moppet has extended its distribution network, making its products more accessible to a wider range of customers. We believe that every parent deserves access to high-quality, nutritious baby food options for their little ones.

“By expanding our market penetration, we are empowering parents on their motherhood journey, providing them with the tools they need to nourish their infants and support their growth and development,” she added.

Oyedokun noted that the company had always celebrated fatherhood weekly to thank fathers for their immeasurable contributions to their families and communities.

According to her, the leading food company publishes articles that reflect the journey of fatherhood weekly, saying that was a way to encourage responsible fatherhood.

She said, “We join the world in celebrating Father’s Day, a special occasion dedicated to appreciating and honouring fathers and father figures everywhere.

MoppetDadsperience is a weekly fatherhood series, where we allow fathers to share their parenting from their perspectives, this is also an opportunity to express gratitude and admiration for the selfless sacrifices fathers make daily.

“They are the guiding lights in our homes, providing unwavering support, love, and wisdom. Whether it’s imparting valuable life lessons, offering a comforting embrace, or being the rock during challenging times, fathers play an irreplaceable role in shaping our futures.





“We recognise and value the importance of fatherhood. We salute all the incredible fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures who have made a positive impact on the lives of those around them. Their dedication, strength, and unconditional love serve as an inspiration to us all.

“In honour of Father’s Day, we encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on the profound influence fathers have in shaping individuals and society as a whole. Let us use this occasion to express our appreciation, whether through a heartfelt conversation, a handwritten note, or a small gesture of love and gratitude.”