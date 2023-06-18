Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has penned down an emotional father’s day message as she celebretes herself on Sunday.

The mother of one was formerly married to Mr Olakunle Churchill. However, the marriage did not last long as Tonto accused her spouse of physical abuse. The couple both shared a son together, King Andre.

They divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage. She has since declared herself the father and mother to her son, King Andre.

In the post she shared on her Instagram page, the actress wrote, “To myself and My LIttle daddy “Lord King Andre Dikeh”

“Today is a global day where fathers are not only recognised but celebrated. God has continued to shine his light upon us and our collaboration between myself and King has been a partnership between two dads and you’ve always been there with me through good and bad times.

“You have continued to show that you’re a good leaner with your results in school and I won’t stop demonstrating the values of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“As much as I am Daddy to you, you have also given me a fatherly shoulder too hence I call you “PAPA”.. Thank you Baby for this great collaboration between Us and GIF almighty.. I’ll chose you a million times again if I have to do it all over.

“You’ve always told me that I’m the best dad in the world and I also want to thank you for making my job as the best dad easy.

“Call me Mama de’ Papa

“Happy Fathers Day to me, to all the amazing Dads out there and every Amazing strong woman doubling on this job or parenthood..God bless us all❤️ #FATHERSDAY #GIRLDAD #GIRLPOWER #LOVE #IAMDADDY. “