Congresses: We won’t tolerate the imposition of candidates ― PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told stakeholders of the party that it would not tolerate the imposition of candidates in its three-man ad-hoc and national delegates’ congresses scheduled for this Saturday.

The main opposition party warned in a statement issued by Hon Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, on Friday, that it would not accept meddlesomeness or any form of infringement in the exercise.

The statement advised all party leaders, stakeholders and officials to conduct themselves in line with the Party’s regulations in congresses.

According to the statement, this directive is part of the resolution of the NWC at its 552nd meeting, on Wednesday, in keeping with its resolve to ensure credible, transparent, free and fair processes in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

It said: “The NWC advised party leaders, stakeholders and members at all levels to refrain from any form of imposition, infringement and meddlesomeness in the exercise adding that any evidence of infringement and non-compliance with the provisions of the electoral act and the Party’s electoral guidelines will attract serious consequences including the cancellation of the outcome of such ad-hoc delegate congresses.

“The NWC, therefore, directs all members and officials of the party to respect and fully comply with the party’s constitution and the electoral guidelines in the conduct of the 3-man ad-hoc and national delegates congresses and primaries.





“It also directs that the provisions of the electoral act 2022 with regard to consensus candidate in the coming ad-hoc and national delegate elections must be observed in the conduct of the exercise.

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders and party members should be guided accordingly.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Congresses: We won’t tolerate the imposition of candidates ― PDP

Congresses: We won’t tolerate the imposition of candidates ― PDP