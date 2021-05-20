Confusion in AAU over resumption date as ASUU insists on strike

Controversy has continued to trail the resumption of academic activities at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State as the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday in Ekpoma faulted the authorities announcement of Monday 24th May as resumption date for academic activities in the institution

The University ASUU chairman, Prof. Monday Lewis Igbafen and the secretary, Dr Anthony Aizebioje-Coker advised the newly appointed acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benson Osadolor, not to give false hope of the earnest resumption of academic activities in the institution to students without first resolving the crisis of unpaid salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions, which are the reasons for the current ongoing of strike actions in the institution.

While advising students to remain at home till the suspension of the strike, Igbafen and Aizebioje-Coker dismissed any possibility of a resumption of academic activities in the face of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university teachers since March 25.

They insisted: “It will be counterproductive to open the university for academic activities when our members will not be available to attend to the students or teach because of the ongoing strike.”

The duo maintained that the strike is total, indefinite and comprehensive, advising parents and guardians that the union is fully on strike and therefore should be guided not to risk the lives of their children by allowing them to travel unnecessarily because of a “purported resumption of academic activities.

“The strike has not been suspended and it would therefore be unwise to bring students back to the deserted university campus.”

The unionists cautioned Prof. Osadolor to beware of those they referred to as desperate power-seeking members of staff who might want to lure or mislead him to believe that the university could open for academic activities with or without the payment of unpaid salaries and other entitlements of the workers.

