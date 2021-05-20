Unidentified vigilante kills shopowner, customer in Benin

A trigger-happy member of the Edo Vigilante Group, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, shot two persons dead at Ofehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

An eyewitness said that the vigilante had gone to a lady’ store where he met the shopowner attending to other customers.

It was further gathered that the vigilante told the lady that he was going home to get his gun. Upon his return, he opened fire on the woman and the other customers who were at the shop.

It was learnt that the shopowner and one other customer died on the spot.

The reason for the shooting could not be ascertained as at press time.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotong Bello, said the suspect had personally submitted himself to the police.

Bello said the incident occurred when the vigilance man made an attempt to shoot into the air and mistakenly killed two persons.

