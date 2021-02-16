Conflict between estate developers, homeowners avoidable

Conflict between estate developers and homeowners can be avoided if the terms and conditions of commitment are well understood and strictly adhered to by parties involved, a resident of Premier 1 Estate, Lekki, Mr Sikiru Okerinde said.

Speaking with journalists following series of happenings in the estate, Okerinde stated that various disagreements that have occurred and continued to rock some property developments were due to the fact that the rules of engagement were jettisoned at some points in the implementation of the contract for all sorts of reasons.

At play right now is the disagreement between Lekki Garden and homeowners/residents of Premier-1 Estate, one of the estates it developed in Lekki, Lagos.

Investigations revealed that the residents want control of the estate’s utility generators, sewage treatment plant, estate flood control pumps and water holding tank, which are located in a particular area.

However, the developer had insisted it would manage these facilities, which the residents allegedly used blocks to condone off, to allow them easy access.

It was alleged that the developer went to pull down the wall.

Other sources at the estate who craved anonymity said the issue, which was already being addressed with the leadership of the residents association was quickly escalated to slander the brand name and set wrong narratives.

«Anchored on a misleading headline “Lekki Gardens Launches Dawn Attack on Estate Residents”, the author accused the real estate developer of employing the services of “suspected thugs to break into their Premier–1 Estate in the early hours of Monday, a statement that is completely false and a mere distraction from the issue at hand,» the source said.

It was gathered that on December 31, 2020, residents of the estate wrote the developer requesting to take over control of shared services and facilities in the area which the developer promptly wrote back to turn down their request, giving reasons for the decision.

They stated that the facility being sought to control was a shared infrastructure between two estates, Premier-2, and one of the developer’s offices in the area hence; it was not possible to cede control to the residents association.

Unfortunately, while they were still dialoging and exploring avenues to resolve the matter, the residents resorted to self-help by breaking into the service area and shutting other users out from the service. As it stands, the developer has reported the issue to the Police for investigation and peaceful resolution.

