Condemn use of violence to settle disputes, Abiodun tells religious leaders

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, says the use of violence to settle disputes is counterproductive as human lives are lost and property destroyed, calling on religious leaders to condemn it in its entirety.

The governor stated this on Monday at the 180th Anniversary of the Advent of Christianity to Aworiland, held at the Cathedral Church of St James, Ipate, Oyinbo, Ota, noted that it was time for the church to join government in speaking and condemning violence of any kind in the country.

Abiodun said “the church is the conscience of the nation and the guiding light for any nation that desire development. The church is enjoined to work hard in its responsibility by condemning the use of violence in it entirety by any group to seek redress.

“Let us learn from the various violence in many parts of the country which has led to lose of lives and property which could have contributed to the socio-economic development of our nation”.

He equally called the occasion to call on religious leaders to use their pulpits to preach peaceful election process, adding “I urged all of us to continue to rise to the challenge of our time and sincerely to the service of our God, our nation and fellow humans as no sacrifice could be greater than the one Christ did on the cross”.

The governor called on Christians to take advantage of the celebration to rededicate themselves to the growth of the church, noting that it was imperative for all to demonstrate genuine love to one another, as this would make for complete and acceptable service as expected by God.

Nigeria, the governor opined, would be a better place if people continue to have faith in God and imitate the works of Jesus Christ and the early Apostles.

Abiodun assured that his administration would remain unweaving in its commitment to the implementation of ISEYA agenda by providing the enabling environment through job creation, infrastructure, education, security and youth empowerment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are the Industrial hub because of Aworiland, the Agbara Industrial Estate is the largest in the Sub-sahara. Aworiland and the entire Ogun West are our priority and our priceless jewellery. It will remain at the forefront of our development agenda.





The governor listed some of the road projects executed in the area to include; AIT-Ikola road, ongoing reconstruction of Sango-Ijoko-Agbado -Akute road, while work is at an advanced stage at Agbara -Atan road, which is regarded as the most expensive road project by the present administration.

The state helmsman promised to carry out palliatives on all deplorable roads in Ota in the next one week, just as affordable houses and first-class urban houses would be built in Ota very soon.

Christians have again been charged to emulate the sterling virtues of the biblical fathers of faith by steadfastly adhering to the dictates of Jesus Christ.

The Bishop of the diocese of Awori Central, African Church, Right Reverend Sam-Akin Bamiselu gave the charge this Sunday at the service commemorating the 180th anniversary of the advent of Christianity to Aworiland held at the Cathedral of Saint James, Ipate-Oyinbo, Ota.

Delivering a sermon on the topic, “imitate their faith”, the Bishop, Diocese of Awori Central, African Church, Rt. Revd. Sam Akin- Bamiselu, emphasised that fathers and heroes of faith in the Bible exhibited Christ-like behaviours and remained unwavering in their faith in God,amidst persecutions and temptations.

Highlighting Abraham, Lot, Moses, Abel, Jacob, Enoch and Noah as some of the fathers of faith with remarkable achievements for God, Right Reverend Bamiselu, pointed out that only Christians who serve God faithfully will get divine rewards.

He described the 180th anniversary of the advent of Christianity in Aworiland as a celebration which reaffirms the relevance of Christianity to humanity.