Ebekun High School alumni target N50m for school development, celebrate golden jubilee

The chairman anniversary planning committee for the golden jubilee celebration of the establishment of Ebekun secondary commercial grammar school, Iresi, Osun State, Abdulwahab Adeniran Adewoyin on Monday said that a sum of N50 million is being targeted to be raised during this celebration by the Old Students and other dignitaries already invited for the event.

The chairman who made this known at the main hall of the school during a press conference gave the general theme of the anniversary as: “New Frontiers” to propel new and old students, teachers and well-wishers to break new grounds for the development of the school in the next decade.

He however explained that the targeted N50 million to be raised during the celebration by the Old Students Association, and other invited dignitaries for the event, would be used to execute identified vital developmental projects and accomplish other intervention activities like class renovation; supply of textbooks to the library; electricity connection; purchase of meter; payments of examination registration and accreditation fees; supply of computer systems, and support for sporting activities in the school.

Adewoyin pointed out that, ‘before now, the Committee had made several contacts and invited dignitaries comprising top government officials in the Education Sector, Royal Fathers, former Principals and Teachers, Old Students, Friends and Associates of the School to be part of the epoch making events.

“On Friday, 2nd September 2022 comes the second event which is the Sensitisation Walk from the School Premises to the Market Square, Iresi. Being a Friday, Old Students will join the Muslim congregation at the Central Mosque, Iresi to participate at the Jumaat service where Special Anniversary prayers will be offered for the upliftment of the School and the past and present staff and students. That same afternoon, courtesy visit will be paid to the Palace of the Oluresi of Iresi where the Kabiyesi is also expected to shower Royal Blessings on the School, Staff and students (old and current). Thereafter, all members shall congregate at the Iresi Town Hall for necessary networking, pleasantries and preparation for the grand finale.”

At the grand finale, an anniversary lecture titled “Remembering the Past, Celebrating the Present and Inspiring the Future” shall be delivered by the Rector of the Polytechnic, Iresi, Dr Oluwatoyin Kadiri.

Awards of honour and recognition for deserving personalities shall be given while an Anniversary Luncheon for Old and New Students, Current and Former Teachers as well as invited dignitaries will spice up the final fund raising programme. Finally, an Anniversary Thanksgiving Service shall be attended by members at the First Baptist Church Iresi.

Adewoye who said that adequate arrangements have been made for security of lives and property, however, commended the National President of the Old Students Association, Dr Ganiyu Abimbola Adebisi and the Anniversary Planning Committee for their keen involvement to make the anniversary celebration a rewarding and eventful one.