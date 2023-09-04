Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described contractors calling for the redeployment of Minister for Works, Senator David Umahi, as corrupt contractors afraid of an Engineer who is prepared to change the face of Nigeria’s roads.

Ohanaeze disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Monday.

According to Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is aware of the grand conspiracies to blackmail the Honourable Minister for Works by corrupt political contractors into succumbing to their bidding and terms.

The statement reads in part: “The assessment tours of the Hon. Minister to the sites brought to light the level of unprofessional and unsatisfactory execution of some road projects across the country.

Nigerians are happy with Senator Umahi and will drag any corrupt contractors found doing substandard work to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for proper action and investigations.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has also thrown its weight behind the use of concrete and cement technology for road pavements in the Southeast and other parts of the country.

Isiguzoro noted that Nigerians are aware of the importance and durability of building good roads using concrete technology over asphalt for road pavements.

Ohanaeze, however, charged contractors handling some roads, especially in the Southeast, to abide by the new regulation while constructing Southeast roads, as they want their federal highways to wear a new look with cement and concrete technology henceforth.

The organisation therefore called on Ndigbo to report any ongoing road project in the Southeast where the contractor is flaunting the new directives of using cement and concrete technology, stating that it would not hesitate to take appropriate action against any contractor found wanting in this regard.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo declares support for Senator David Umahi in his efforts to transform the Ministry of Works.

