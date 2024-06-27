The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed three personnel, including a Controller of Corrections, for various misconducts including gross negligence of duty, absence without leave, trafficking in illicit items, general inefficiency, and falsification of results among others.

The Service said this followed the review of various cases of unprofessional conduct, wrongdoings, improper behaviours and serious misconduct of erring personnel, in a bid to maintain high standard of discipline and professionalism.

Public Relations Officer Nigerian Correctional Service, Abubakar Umar, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He disclosed that in a letter issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), a total of twenty (20) personnel were discharged and acquitted of the various offences which they were accused; while one (1) officer who was previously suspended was reinstated after the review exercise.

“Also, a total of three (3) personnel were compulsorily retired, six (6) personnel had their ranks reduced, while thirteen (13) personnel attracted either verbal or plain warning.

“These sanctions are in line with the zero tolerance on staff misconducts, a cardinal mantra of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa and targeted towards ridding the Service of unscrupulous elements and misfits, so as to improve professionalism as well as to entrench discipline, ethics and excellence in its officers and men,” Umar stated.

He noted that the Service has the onerous mandate of keeping custody of the legally interned in a safe and humane condition as well as reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating them back into society as responsible citizens.

He added, “in order to meet these mandates, the Service ensures that it cleanses personnel of bad eggs as well as unprofessionalism that may setback or slow down the achievement of these important national mandates.

“The Service hereby assures the members of the general public of its resolve to secure all custodial and non-custodial facilities and engender true correctional practice in conformity with international best correctional practices.

“The general public is also requested to support the Nigerian Correctional Service in its efforts towards effective offenders’ management so as to promote public safety and national security in general,” Umar stated.

