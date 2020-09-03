Common Problems Nigerian Students Face

Introduction

Currently, the economic condition of Nigeria is getting worse rather than improving. Factors such as shrinking per capita income, the unstable situation between tribes, and the rise of the terrorist group Boko Haram are hindering Nigeria’s progress. The country is making progress under the new government in manufacturing, technology, communications, and entertainment departments. But still, it’s a long journey for the Nigerian economy to become stable. The future of the country, i.e. children, also face a lot of problems both in their own country and abroad.

Problems the students have in Nigeria

These are some of the problems that students in Nigeria generally face:

Exploiting System

Surveys show that Nigerian students face various kinds of exploitation by the school heads in both private and public sectors. The heads force the students to pay enrollment fees so that they can ensure the student will pass the exam. They basically demand bribes and name it as enrolment fees. The staff charge students in the name of dues and things that aren’t necessary for education. They make parents pay a huge amount of money for books only available at the institution. Along with other stuff, it’s a popular way of exploiting students. When parents question, the school threatens them to leave the institution or pay the price and continue studying.

Low education standards

Most of the schools in Nigeria lack basic learning facilities. They even don’t have a complete number of teachers that should teach basic subjects. If in one school there’s an English teacher, there are chances there will be no mathematics teacher. There is gross underfunding in the education sector. The bad condition of the school buildings and equipment is unsafe for the students to study. The problem of chairs and tables as well as lab equipment and computers are a persistent one. All this, combined with a huge amount of corruption and money exploitation, leads to the massive educational decline in the country.

Poverty

The power of knowledge and education is the key to overcome poverty. But sadly, this isn’t the case in Nigeria. With the skyrocketing fees for enrollment and other school expenses, education has become unaffordable for the common masses. Knowledge is a gift, and to acquire it, one has to work hard. But people are making the acquiring of knowledge extremely difficult. Education is now a money-making venture in third-world countries like Nigeria. They squeeze insane amounts of cash in the name of education from parents and, in return, teach the students nothing.

The rich pay bribes to get their children into a good institution. This is how low the status of education and knowledge is getting in Nigeria. People struggle to get their kids into schools. Still, if the child of a wealthy person arrives, all attention of the supervisors diverts towards him. Poor people stay poor with no education, so in turn, they get no jobs and do minor jobs. The rich stay rich, while having no value for life and money and not having to work hard and are unaware of the hardships others face.

Drug problem

Consequently, there’s been a rise in drug abuse among Nigerian students. Children don’t get to attend schools, so; they get involved in other activities. They mingle with the wrong people and start doing drugs. There has been a surge of Red Thai kratom in Nigeria in recent years as it is easily available and gets the students high enough. Poor parenting also contributes to students not studying and increasing cases of drug addiction in the country. However, the government isn’t taking any notice of it.

Problems Nigerian students face in foreign countries

Similarly, below we are going to describe some problems that Nigerian students face when they go abroad for studying:

Exposure to a New Environment

A Nigerian student who goes abroad to study sees new things which they didn’t have access to in their own country. They see drugs and drinks which they can get at cheaper rates. As a result, they are involved in other activities. Many people use kratom as a drug as it has opioid effects, and is cheap and easily available & has no side-effects. The students also fantasize about club-life and get indulged in the luxuries, i.e., parties and getting drunk rather than studying.

Difference in culture

When students travel from Nigeria to other countries, they travel with the hope of starting a better life, but they experience ‘culture shock’. The culture they use to experience in their country is totally different from the one over here, and this shocks them. The common practice of greeting one another by bowing your head in Nigeria, but in other countries, it is very different.

Social challenges

One of the most common issues that pupils studying abroad face is making friends in a totally different country. Likewise, adjusting to new food, rules, and regulations is also difficult. It takes a long time to change their habits and adapt, and some are not ready to give up their culture. They think it will make them forget their country.

Students all over the world face problems, but when combined with governance issues, it causes more damage. The financial problems, corruption, and the involvement of politics in the educational system have crushed the education system of Nigeria. If things aren’t set right, generations shall be destroyed.

