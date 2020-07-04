Commissioner’s death: Akeredolu directs aide to oversee health ministry

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed his Special Adviser on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Health following the death of Dr Wahab Adegbenro, former Commissioner for Health.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Adegbenro, aged 65 years, died of alleged complications of COVID-19 on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Oyewamide explained that Adeyeye, a two-term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, was a consummate medical practitioner.

According to him, the Special Assistant is a product of the prestigious College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

“His new roles are with immediate effect,” the Senior Special Assistant said. (NAN)

