Despite increasing transport fare by 100 percent, commercial drivers have lamented their inability to recover the cost of buying fuel.

They claimed that they would still need to charge higher than the current rate to recover their cost, a move that passengers would outrightly reject.

Similarly, private car owners have also deployed means to cover the cost of fuelling their cars by stylishly picking passengers going their route.

The proceeds of this is what they use to cover the cost of filling their tanks.

Mr Thomas Shibyan, a commercial motorist in an interaction with Sunday Tribune said he would usually fill up his car with N20,000 but since the subsidy removal, he would require over N35,000 to buy a full tank.

“When going to work in the morning, I usually do not pick passengers but since this new regime, I’ll just pick passengers. I charge them N500 multiplied by six people then by two. If I do that for five days, I could save up money for fuel. It is something I just started,” he said.

