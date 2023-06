Superstar singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has received his Maybach in the country.

Davido revealed this feat in a post on his Instagram story on Saturday.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner received his Maybach S-Class S680 V12. 2023 car valued at $600,000 (N447,000,000).

In the video, the brownish-coloured sleek car was being lowered from a plane.

He simply said, ”My baby flew in safe.”