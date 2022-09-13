Fire Service laments removal of water hydrants in Lagos, begins ember campaign

The Federal Fire Service has lamented the incessant removal of water hydrants in Lagos, calling on relevant authorities to always replace water hydrants that were removed to pave way for road and rail construction.

Speaking during the flag-off of its Ember Month campaign in Lagos, the Zonal Commander, Zone F of the Fire Service, Assistant Controller General of Fire (ACGF), Chika Njoku, explained that without water hydrants, tackling the menace of fire outbreaks is always difficult for firefighters.

According to ACGF Njoku, “Today, we are flagging-off our Ember campaign. We are also here to decorate some of our officers who have gained promotion to the next rank.

“We are very much prepared for the ember months. You know as the year winds down, factories increases production to meet up with demands. This increase is always not devoid of risk of fire outbreak.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“So, we will be taking the Ember month campaign to market places, communities, corporate organisations, schools and homes to ensure everybody is conscious of fire safety. We will be arousing the consciousness of the public to be fire safety conscious in the ember months.

“People should endeavour to ensure they don’t keep inflammable materials at home and at work. And if there is a fire outbreak, people should ensure they call the Fire Service on time.

“If people can adhere to fire safety rules, it will go a long way in reducing fire incidences. Fire prevention is a major part of firefighting. Most fire outbreaks have been traced to human error and negligence.”

On water hydrants, the Fire Service Zonal Commander explained that due to multiple road and rail construction works going on in Lagos, many of the water hydrants have been removed and are yet to be replaced, thereby complicating the work of the Service in adequately combating fire outbreak in the metropolis.

“Some time ago, water hydrants were mounted in strategic places across Lagos to ensure that when there is fire outbreak in the State, our officers won’t have cause to run out of water.





“However, in the cause of various road construction and even rail construction, most of the fire hydrants have been removed. You will recall that there used to be one water hydrant at the Yaba area. If you go there now, you won’t see it there anymore. It was removed during the construction of the rail projects around there.

“Without these water hydrants, fighting fire outbreak becomes more difficult for firefighters. We are using this opportunity to appeal to the various authorities to help us replace most of the water hydrants that have been removed across Lagos due to road and rail construction,” the Fire Service Zonal Commander explained.

Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

Fire Service laments removal of water hydrants in Lagos, begins ember campaign