Comedian Bovi renovates his primary school

In his efforts to give back to society, Nigerian veteran stand-up comedian, Bovi Ugboma, known simply as Bovi has renovated projects at the University of Benin Staff School where he had his primary education.

The projects which were renovated and inaugurated by the comedian included the repainting of classrooms, renovations of toilets, rewiring of classrooms, modern fans for each class, and replacing of the roof, among others.

The inauguration which took place on Monday, September 12, 2022, was attended by the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the vice chancellor of Uniben, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, and comedian, I go dye, among others.

While speaking at the event, the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, poured encomium on the comedian for giving back to the school that nurtured him when he was young.

On his own part, Bovi appreciated the deputy governor for honouring his invitation even though it was on short notice, saying the deputy governor is genuinely interested in education.

The comedian also appreciated the project supervisor and everyone who played one role or the other in ensuring the renovation projects were successful.

While showing appreciation to the comedian, the school management on behalf of the staff, and students both past and present said the words are not enough to show their appreciation for the comedian’s kind gestures. They further prayed for the blessing of the Almighty God to continue to elevate the comedian.

Speaking on the projects, a popular Stand-Up comedian and friend of Bovi, Francis Agoda known as I go dye praised Bovi for the initiative and said his action will inspire the younger generation.

Taking to his verified Instagram account to share pictures of the project and video clips from the commissioning, the comedian said:

“Today I accompany my brother @officialbovi in commissioning this project. It’s really inspiring to remember one’s humble beginning and give back to nurture it. Bovi has shown a great sense of purpose and gratitude by renovating this magnificent educational project, his primary school, in the university of Benin staff school. This will inspire the younger generation in years to come. In this sacrifice lies the hope of a future that’s rewarding to humanity. Congratulations brother for adding value to this citadel of learning which gave you the finest standard that you are translating today may God continually bless you,” he posted.