The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Abia says the collection of PVCs is still ongoing.

As a result, therefore, the number of unclaimed PVCs cannot be determined.

The Public Relations Officer of INEC IN Abia, Bamidele Oyetunji told TRIBUNE ONLINE in Umuahia that “It is not possible to determine unclaimed PVCs as the distribution and collection are still ongoing”.

He said that the method of collection adopted by INEC is through registration points where INEC staff are on hand to distribute the PVCs to the owners.

The INEC PRO and other officials told TRIBUNE ONLINE that they have not encountered any problems as the distribution points were located close to the people.

“It is only for them (PVC owners) to come and collect their voting cards”, the INEC officials said.

According to civil society groups, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL National President, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, INEC is doing a good job in the state but needs encouragement.

“Governments, political stakeholders, parties, traditional rulers, President Generals, and even churches should sensitize their people on the need to go and collect their PVCs as their voting power”, Ibem said.

Some who are yet to collect their PVCs said they would do so, while others said they were asked to fill another firm, having not seen their names in the register.

Those who filed for transfer and replacement said they were asked to come up in early December 2022 for it.

TRIBUNE ONLINE in the cause of the survey, saw INEC staff doing their job in many registration centres, even on Sundays.

Collection of PVCs still ongoing ― Abia INEC