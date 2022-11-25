PDP Gov candidate promises massive Medical Doctors production, Youth employment in Jigawa

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido promised to provide enough funds for setting up a Medical College at the state’s own Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa if votes for PDP in the upcoming elections.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse by the director general of PDP state’s campaign directorate, Alhaji Nasiru Umar Roni, who said this is aimed at addressing the chronic shortage of Medical (Doctors) personnel in the state.

According to the statement establishing the medical college in the state’s own university would rapidly provide doctors and medical personnel in the state health facilities easily and faster

The director general noted that globally, the World Health Organization standard provides for 600 patients for every medical doctor, “but presently in Jigawa State the ratio in the state is 140,000”.

The statement stated further that the PDP gubernatorial candidate clear had made it clear during his meeting with youth and women support groups that assured them of working together to improve and develop the people and state’s socio-economical and infrastructure together.

Alhaji Roni added that the PDP governorship promised the teeming youths and women in the state that he will declare a state of emergency against unemployment if elected.

“The recent statistics released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics placed our poverty level at over 84% making us the 4th poorest state in the country is painful and disturbing. We will do something immediately”.

The statement added that “We intend to provide skill-based education and develop the agricultural and ICT sectors to solve this problem”.

“We will Insha Allah introduce the Graduates Internship Programme to give fresh graduates the necessary experience to compete in the labour market”, Lamido emphasises.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state youths and women imparticular who are the major victims of unemployment to give us the necessary support for us to succeed.

