Yahaya Bello to present N172.9bn ‘budget of transformation’

Kogi State Executive Council presided over by Governor Yahaya Bello has approved the sum of N172.9b as the budget estimate for 2023.

Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris, disclosed this at the end of the State Executive Council meeting which was presided over by Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to him, the 2023 budget christened: Budget of Transformation is envisioned to fund ongoing projects and, also initiate new projects that would consolidate the resolve of the administration to change the fortunes of the Kogi people.

The Commissioner also revealed that the Council approved N250m (two hundred and fifty million naira) as a counterpart fund for the Adolescent Girl Initiative for learning, a World Bank-funded programme to help adolescent girl education in the state.

Approval was given for the transmission of a Bill for a Law to amend the Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency, which is meant to create enabling environment for the government to do more for the people in terms of infrastructural delivery.

It equally approved the establishment of the Kogi Roads Tax Management and Administration Board, an initiative designed to help improve the quality of roads and also contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) drive of the state government.

Also, a bill for the establishment of the Kogi State Rural Access Roads Agency(RARA) has been approved. When operational, the agency would only handle rural roads, as its functions are not expected to clash with that of the Kogi State Roads Maintenance Agency(KOGROMA).

Governor Bello was at the EXCO meeting presented with the award by the New Telegraph Newspaper as the best Governor on ‘Youth and Women Empowerment.

