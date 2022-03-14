Coca-Cola reinforces PR accounts at Precise Platforms

COCA-Cola Nigeria has announced that it has consolidated its Public Relations Accounts to be managed by Precise Platforms.

The company, in a media statement, issued in Lagos, recently, revealed that the relationship which would see the corporate and brand Public Relations Accounts combined at the strategic communications agency came into force January 1st 2022.

Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said “With the commencement of this new partnership with Precise Platforms, we are confident that our new team will continue to represent our interests in the most outstanding way and we remain optimistic that 2022 will be a truly rewarding year for both parties.”

Managing Director, Precise Platforms, Bolaji Okusaga, expressed the agency’s delight at the relationship.

“We are humbled by the valuable responsibility of lending expert perception minding support to the proven team at Coca-Cola, as it attests to the diligence we have been putting into our jobs over the years,” he stated.