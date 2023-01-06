Cobhams, Rowan “Mr Bean” Atkinson, other January 6th Celebs

COBHAMS ASUQUO

Cobhams Emmanuel Asuquo was born in 1981 and he is a Nigerian musician, producer, and songwriter.

In 2005, Asuquo was signed on with Sony ATV London as a songwriter.[1] After working as Head of Audio Productions at a local label, Questionmark Entertainment, he set up his own recording facility in 2006.

He is the former CEO/Head of Productions of CAMP (Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions), which he co-managed with Bez Idakula and Stan Iyke. He was responsible for Aşa’s highly acclaimed international album ASA and has been mentioned on many artists’ sleeve credits as a producer and writer. He is now the Founder/CEO of Vintage Grey Media.

His songs include We Plenti featuring Simi, released on January 6, 2019. Ordinary People, Star of Wonder, Stronger Than Before, Boosit featuring Falz.

Cobhams’ international acclaim came with the music production of Nigeria’s soul performer – ASA’s debut album. He also wrote and co-wrote several songs on the album including the singles, “Fire on the Mountain” and “Jailer. He has worked with numerous musicians.

ROWAN ATKINSON

Rowan Sebastian Atkinson was born in 1955 and he is a British comedian, actor and writer.

He is known more as “Mr Bean” and has entertained audiences globally with his brilliant performance as the character in the Mr Bean series and its film adaptations.





Earlier, he established himself as a fine comedy actor with Blackadder and then went on to work in movies like Never Say Never Again, The Witches and Four Weddings and a Funeral

He has also played the title roles on the sitcoms Blackadder, the film series Johnny English, and The Secret Policeman’s Ball.

RIC HASSANI

Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu but better known as Ric Hassani was born in 1989, and he is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and musician.

His albums include the African Gentleman and the Prince I became.

His songs include Gentleman, believe, thunder fire you and my love.