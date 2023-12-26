The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has denounced the reprehensible and heinous attacks on communities within Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State that occurred on Christmas Eve.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, representing the 19 Northern Governors, expressed his deepest condolences to the affected families, communities, and the government and people of Plateau State.

“It is reprehensible and disheartening to hear of the loss of over 100 lives and destruction of properties that occurred during these attacks, especially at a time when residents were preparing to celebrate the festive season,” he remarked.

He added, “Such acts of violence are not only cowardly but also run counter to the spirit of unity and coexistence that our region upholds.”

Inuwa Yahaya emphasized, “We must all prioritize peace and harmonious living in our communities. Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence and solidarity regardless of our differences.”

The NSGF Chairman stressed, “We must unite in our commitment to peace and security, and stand firm against all forms of violence and division.”

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, however, commended Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his leadership and responsible handling of the situation in the aftermath of those attacks.

He assured him that the Northern Governors stand united in solidarity with him in the face of adversity and will work together towards lasting peace in Plateau State.

He also commended the security agencies operating in the area and implored them to redouble their efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of the people, emphasizing the urgent need for increased vigilance and swift action to ensure the safety of all citizens.

According to him, “It is imperative that those responsible for the heinous acts are swiftly apprehended and made to face the full weight of justice.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged members of the communities to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the security agencies for immediate intervention, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli.

