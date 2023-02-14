Johnkennedy Uzoma

As the country’s general election draws closer, the APC presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised to continue the developmental programmes of APC if elected the President of the country.

Addressing the party members and people of Imo State on Tuesday during his campaign rally in Owerri, he described Imo as the centre of tourism and promised to maintain the tempo as President of the country if elected.

The APC candidate promised to reconstruct and rebuild roads in the state, and invest in education while assuring that 4years in the University must be devoid of any ASUU strike.

Tinubu insists that the incorruptible attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue.

He said” “we are not seeking power for the goodies of the office but to ensure efficient and prudent management of the resources of the country”

In his a dress earlier, the National Chairman of APC Abdullahi Adamu said that the party is in Imo State the seeks their support and votes in the forthcoming General election to ensure the victory of the party.

He assured that Almed Tinubu would certainly emerge as the winner of the election comes 25th February 2023, he expressed his appreciation of the achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Welcoming the APC presidential candidate and President Buhari to Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma promised to show the candidate of the party and President Buhari love by ensuring victory at the forthcoming polls.

He said that Imo is indebted to President Buhari and would at the time of payback reciprocate.