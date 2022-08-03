Coalition blasts groups calling for Emefiele’s sack over nation’s economic challenges

A coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG), on Tuesday, blasted groups calling for the sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over economic challenges.

This was contained in a statement signed by President, CCSG, Etuk Bassey Williams, and Secretary, CCSG, Ibrahim Abubakar, where the group described statements from some Nigerians as intentional and fabricated lies to create disaffection.

According to the group, “many cooked up stories making rounds are mere fiction of the imagination of uninformed group of people who doesn’t mean well for Nigerians.”

The statement reminded Nigerians of the massive impact of Mr Emefiele’s leadership of the Apex Bank on the drastic turnaround it has brought into the economy since he was appointed on his first and second terms as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This is just as the coalition totally condemned the report by an online platform that the Central Bank Governor is planning to sell Polaris Bank for N40 billion to one Mr Awwal Gombe, the son-in-law to former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, describing it as cheap blackmail, and that the report totally false and untrue.

The statement reads in part, “It is really terrible to hear unfounded comments by some so-called groups that are not really put to cause disaffection among Nigerians.

“Their stock in trade is to cast aspersions on people who are working hard to ensure Nigerians live a better life, which the CBN Governor has been in the lead to ensure Nigerians become employed and entrepreneurs.

“This ‘bandits’ are liars who should not be taken serious by any Nigerian because they are just fill with hate and sentiments who are out to malign the hard working and committed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria with baseless comments that doesn’t make any sense because they are simply sponsored by some failed politicians who are their paymasters.

“It is very pertinent to state that the economic situation in Nigeria is not just about Emefiele but a global issue as most countries are in economic quagmire including the United States of America, United Kingdom, France, and other developed economies.

“So it is not only Nigeria the economy is biting but it is across borders. But this present Governor of CBN is not resting on his oars but working round the clock with his team to keep the economy afloat since COVID-19 pandemic struck unexpectedly, and there is marginal growth of the economy as businesses are still moving on.

“‘The sharp rise in inflation across both the advanced and emerging market economies has generated growing concerns but Nigerians should understand among central banks as the progressive rise in inflation driven by rising aggregate demands and wage growth has put sustainable pressure on price levels’.

“We are all living witnesses following the drastic policies, programmes and interventions injected into various sectors of the economy under the Emefiele’s leadership of the Apex Bank.”