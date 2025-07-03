Coalition: Abure-led NWC gives Obi 48 hours to resign from LP

The camp of the Labour Party led by the National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to resign his membership.

Obi was among the frontline politicians who joined the coalition adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, using their platform to contest the 2027 poll with the sole objective of unseating President Bola Tinubu.

The camp described the coalition as a conglomeration of “power mongers whose only interest was self and not the people.”

It warned Nigerians that the “often mouthed ‘new Nigeria is Possible’ is a ruse and cannot be achieved with the assemblage of old, recycled, desperate and frustrated politicians in the coalition.”

The LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, alleged that “all those who mismanaged Nigeria over the years are the ones that gathered themselves in the coalition,” while noting that “desperate politicians can’t birth new Nigeria.”

The camp added, “We are aware of several nocturnal meetings between Peter Obi and some of our members, lobbying them to join him in his new party. We’re also aware that a number of them have refused to defect with him.

“Labour Party has consistently said it is not part of the coalition and therefore, any of our members who is part of the coalition are given within 48 hours to formally resign his membership of the party.

“Labour Party is not available for people with a dual agenda, people with a deceptive persona. The party will not avail itself to individuals who have one leg in one Party and another leg elsewhere. People that in the morning, they will claim to be in the Labour Party and in the evening they are in coalition.

“Nearly 70 percent of Nigerian population are youths who are tired of the old order, tired of gerontocrats deciding their fate. The new Nigeria that the youths are dreaming of, is not what can be realized from what we are seeing in the coalition.

“These people are opportunistic politicians who are only interested in relaunching themselves into circle of power, people who are desperate to continue holding on to power.

“The new Nigeria of our dreams can only be realised through the Labour Party and the party is willing to lead Nigerians along that trajectory.”

