Bola Badmus – Lagos

The Centre for Management Development (CMD) has sought collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to fulfill its mandate of providing capacity building for national development.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of CMD, Mr. Bitrus Chinoko, stated this during a bilateral meeting with the representatives of JICA in Lagos, saying that the Centre needed support to achieve its goals.

CMD management took the JICA officials round its facilities during the bilateral meeting that had some directors of the centre in attendance.

The CMD boss described the visit of JICA officials as home coming, saying that the history of the Centre could not be written without JICA, just as he noted that CMD’s area of focus had not changed.

He, however, said that CMD still wanted to build a viable entrepreneurship and business development department to train Nigerian youths who were on the streets and make them self- employed.

“A sizable number of our youth are roaming the streets because there are no jobs.

“We started a programme where we train the youth free of charge, and try to attach them to some industries so that they can learn skills. Unfortunately, we do not get a positive response but we have not given in,” he said.

Chinoko said that the Centre expected cooperation from JICA in the area of leadership training, economic management, ICT and infrastructure development, pointing out that economies all over the world today were driven by knowledge and which Japan had stood out for.

“Economies all over the world today are driven by knowledge. Of course, that is what Japan has stood out for. Everybody knows that what makes Japan what it is today is the knowledge-based economy that it runs.

“Except we have this knowledge impartation, we can have all the resources in the world in Nigeria, if it cannot be judiciously utilised and exploited for the good of everybody, nothing can be achieved.





“That is why we continued to emphasised on capacity building for national development and that is one of the key mandate for CMD, to provide capacity in the public sector and private sector,” he said.

“We cannot do this alone, the government itself is overwhelmed, and the need for technical collaboration with agency like JICA becomes very imperative,” he added.

Speaking further, the CMD boss expressed confidence that something positive would come out of the collaboration, saying whatever JICA would do for CMD is done for the entire nation, even as he added that the staff of the Centre needed capacity building with international best practices, that would be cascaded for national development across levels.

Chief Representative of JICA in Nigeria, Mr. Yuzurio Susumu, in his response, said that the agency had been discussing with CMD for a long time about the future possible collaboration and cooperation.

He said the agency was looking at collaborating in the area of training programmes in the priority area such as leadership, entrepreneurship, economic management and others.

“I heard there is a big headquarters office and facilities, so this time we are inspecting to see the facility on the ground and also if possible to observe the training they are running,” Susumu said.

Assessing the facility, Susumu noted that CMD was trying its best with the limited resources available to it, adding that he was very much encouraged that CMD was moving towards ICT in training and retraining as well as libraries.

“We understand that the government is facing some difficulties financially.

“I am very much encouraged that CMD is moving towards ICT here in training and retraining and libraries,” he said.

On how soon the expected collaboration would commence, he said that the agency was still in discussion with his home country, assuring that the agency would start by supporting the CMD’s efforts in area of priority.

