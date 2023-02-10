Barely one week after the former Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the special assistant (SA) to Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Chokalin Waja, has resigned from his position and defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Chokalin Waja, a traditional title holder in the Balanga Chiefdom who was appointed as Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Strategy in December 2022, announced his resignation in a letter he issued on Wednesday, 7th February 2023, in Gombe.

According to him, his decision to quit the position was due to the state government’s lack of respect for rules and regulations.

He stated, “I was appointed as SA, going by terms of reference in my appointment, I am expected to assist the Governor on issues relating to the government including on how to deliver good governance and even how to win the forthcoming elections.”

Chokalin Waja claimed, “But that was not what was happening in the government. All appointees are just there to fill the seat with nothing to offer.”

He added, “I realized that I was appointed to do nothing. Even when things are going wrong, nobody listens or wants to take advice from the government.”

The Chokalin Waja told reporters in Gombe, “Even the salary I was placed on was not sufficient to work as a political office holder who is expected to work with people and give a kind of returns to the party (the All Progressives Congress, APC).”

“As a political appointee, in political or election period, you are expected to assist and support the governor in seeing people to ensure the party’s success,” he added.

While speaking on his decision to join the NNPP, he disclosed that he was convinced that the party’s gubernatorial candidate is the most prepared team contesting in the state.

He also said, “Mailantarki has the requirements to be a better governor for Gombe. He has everything ranging from human relations, zeal and ideas to deliver good governance and move Gombe out of the current challenges”.

“That was why I joined the NNPP and believed we would work for the party and deliver it at all levels of the elections. The people of Gombe state are tired of recycling these veteran politicians who always prioritize friends and family,” Chokalin Waja said.