Clement Idoko-Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to ensure a smooth handover after the election of a new president in the February 25th Presidential election.

The President has also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, is to chair the council which also has the

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan a member.

A statement by the Director, of Information, Mr Willie Bassey, added that the President’s establishment of a Presidential Transition Council was for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

He added that the Transition Council would be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



Other members of the Committee are:

Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices:, Defence,, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and State House,

Others are: National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and Two representatives to be nominated by the President-elect

“Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.

“Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions.





“A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy,” the statement added.