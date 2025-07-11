Cleric urges Nigerians to embrace unity, patriotism

THE Imam and Khatib of the National Mosque, Abuja, Dr. Abdulkadir Solagberu, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, national identity and security consciousness as the Islamic New Year begins.

He urged both citizens and government to draw lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Makkah to Madinah.

Delivering a sermon titled ‘The New Hijrah Year: Rulings and Lessons’, Shaykh Solagberu, who is also the Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate. highlighted the spiritual significance of the month of Muharram and its call to moral renewal and national reflection.

He called on Muslims across the country to begin the year with love, reconciliation and a collective spirit of da’wah (religious outreach), while cautioning against disunity and unnecessary doctrinal bickering.

Drawing from classical scholarship, Shaykh Solagberu explained that the exchange of greetings at the turn of the Islamic year is not an innovation (bid’ah), but one backed by scholarly consensus and prophetic tradition.

“The companions of the Prophet would learn supplications like they learned the Qur’an. When a new month or year entered, they would pray for security, faith and divine mercy,” he said, quoting Ibn Hajar al-‘Asqalani and other authorities to reinforce the permissibility of Hijrah greetings.

Shaykh Solagberu further encouraged fasting on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, commonly known as Ashura, describing it as a time-honoured Sunnah that commemorates the divine rescue of Prophet Musa and serves as a lesson in sacrifice, resilience and divine deliverance.

On national matters, the cleric urged the Nigerian government to invest more in the nation’s security infrastructure, drawing parallels with the Prophetic migration, where strategic intelligence played a key role.

He advised authorities to equip security agencies with both material and moral support to combat crime, protect citizens and uphold justice.

The cleric also called on citizens to demonstrate greater patriotism by safeguarding Nigeria’s dignity and supporting its development.

“Favour your local products over foreign imports. Improve your own schools and hospitals. Do not sell your country or leak its secrets for fleeting worldly gain,” he said, urging Nigerians to adopt a nationalistic spirit anchored in Islamic values.

He drew lessons from the Prophet’s consistent efforts to uphold a distinct Islamic identity, noting how the Prophet adopted practices such as fasting on the 9th of Muharram to distinguish Muslims from Jews.

“Just as the Prophet preserved the uniqueness of Islamic identity, Nigerians must protect their own national identity and pride without compromising Islamic principles,” he added.

Shaykh Solagberu offered prayers for peace and stability in Nigeria, calling on Allah to shield the country from trials, bestow His mercy and unite the hearts of Nigerians.

“May Allah fortify Nigeria and shield it from trials and tribulations. May this new year be a year of victory and blessings for all Muslims,” he prayed.

As the new Hijrah year begins, the cleric urged Nigerians to renew their faith, preserve unity, protect their homeland and take enduring lessons from the Prophet’s migration.

The sermon, delivered at the National Mosque in Abuja, was attended by top government officials, religious scholars, diplomats and worshippers from across the country.

READ ALSO: Islamic cleric charges Nigerians on Peace , unity