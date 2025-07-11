NELFUND: Empowering education through outreach, transparency, trust

By Adagher Tersoo

IN a nation where the cost of higher education often pushes academic dreams out of reach for many, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is emerging as a lifeline. With its innovative interest-free student loan programme, NELFUND is not only bridging financial gaps but also pioneering a new direction for educational empowerment in Nigeria. Through a compelling combination of grassroots engagement and high-level strategy, the Fund has spent the first and second quarters of 2025 taking its mission to the doorsteps of students, parents, school administrators, and community leaders across the country. At the heart of NELFUND’s drive is a firm administrator Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director/CEO who believes in the transformative power of education. In the first half of 2025, the Fund under his charismatic leadership has embarked on a nationwide sensitization campaigns deliberately designed to raise awareness about its offerings, explain the application processes , and build public trust. The campaign was not merely promotional, it was deeply educational and community-focused. It aimed to inform Nigerians of their right to access interest-free student loans and to encourage uptake in a country where skepticism about government programmes often runs high. The sensitisation tour covered Nigeria’s six geo-political zones and reached some of the most strategic educational and governmental institutions in the country.

In February, the campaign kicked off with visits to COO University in Anambra and the Government House in Enugu State. By March, the team had made its way to the University of Ilorin and the Government House in Plateau State, while another arm of the team visited institutions like Edo State Polytechnic, Edo State University, and Ambrose Ali University. According to Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, April was equally busy, with engagements at Dennis Osadebey University in Delta State, Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Rivers State, Lagos State University of Education, and a powerful session at Abia State University and Abia State Polytechnic. By May, the campaign had reached Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State, Rivers State University, the Polytechnic of Ibadan in Osun State, and the University of Lagos. These visits were more than symbolic, they involved on-the-ground interaction with students, staff, and education stakeholders. Attendees were given live demonstrations of the application portal, walked through eligibility criteria, and encouraged to ask questions and express concerns. The conversations were frank, the atmosphere often emotional, and the impact, immediate. Students who had almost given up on schooling due to financial difficulties began to see a future once again within reach. Through its presentations and community dialogues, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, emphasised that education is not merely an individual achievement but a collective national investment. Each sensitisation event was a platform to reinforce the idea that no qualified Nigerian student should be denied the opportunity to pursue higher education due to lack of funds. The campaign proved to be more than outreach, it became a movement.

While the sensitization team moved across the country, a more strategic layer of NELFUND’s operations was unfolding in Abuja. In a pivotal moment for the Fund, a week-long technical session and stakeholder engagement brought together some of the most important voices in education financing. Held under the theme “NELFUND System Automation and Loan Application Process,” the session turned the capital into a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and commitment. The Abuja event gathered vice chancellors, rectors, student union leaders, education experts, heads of paramilitary agencies, and even military representatives. It was not just another conference, it was a focused workshop on building a student loan system that is inclusive, transparent, efficient, and immune to abuse. Central to the engagement was a demonstration of NELFUND’s digital infrastructure. Attendees were given a close look at the automated system designed to handle student applications, verify credentials, and disburse funds directly to institutions. The system’s real-time checks, biometric verification, and layered data security were presented as the backbone of a transparent and fraud-resistant loan process. Participants at the session were reminded that every actor in the education ecosystem has a role to play. Institutions were told they are not passive participants but gatekeepers. Their responsibilities include verifying student enrollment, reporting deferrals or withdrawals, managing disbursements accurately, and educating their students about the programme.

Students, on their part, were reminded that the loan is not an entitlement for all, but a support mechanism for those who truly need financial assistance. The programme, NELFUND stressed, was built to empower, not to be exploited. However, not all the news was celebratory. A sobering revelation emerged during the Abuja engagement: participation from the South-South and South-East regions was significantly lower than expected. While the reasons remain speculative, ranging from mistrust of government schemes to limited access to information, the trend was troubling.

NELFUND responded with a heartfelt call for inclusivity. “This opportunity is for every Nigerian student. Don’t let doubt keep you from your future,” Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director/CEO re-echoed. According to the Fund Boss, Mr.Sawyerr, the need to deepen engagement in these regions through traditional institutions, local media, town hall forums is to attain regional outreach in local languages. One of the most impactful moments of the technical session was a high-level workshop involving Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption and security agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Their presence sent a clear message: this programme will not be hijacked by fraudsters. Together with NELFUND, these agencies proposed a joint oversight strategy. It included the introduction of anonymous whistleblower systems, integration of real-time verification tools, regular joint audits, monthly briefings, and public awareness campaigns to keep citizens informed and vigilant. Even the Chief of Defence Staff weighed in, calling for special consideration for the children of fallen military personnel. It was a poignant reminder that behind every policy are real people with real sacrifices, and that the education of Nigeria’s youth is a responsibility that belongs to all sectors—military and civilian alike. As the second quarter closes, NELFUND’s leadership remains clear-eyed and determined. The Fund has promised that this is just the beginning. It is committed to building a student loan system that is not only efficient and technology-driven but also trusted by the Nigerian people. There will be no shortcuts, no room for shady dealings, and no tolerance for systemic abuse. The Fund’s mission is not merely to support academic pursuits—it is to invest in Nigeria’s future.

Looking ahead, NELFUND’s roadmap includes expanding its digital capabilities, strengthening partnerships with institutions, and ensuring that every disbursed naira can be accounted for. In regions that have been slow to embrace the programme, the Fund will intensify its engagement, ensuring that no student is left behind due to fear or misinformation.

The momentum from the first half of 2025 sets the tone for what is to come. With every sensitization visit, every stakeholder commitment, and every student enrolled through the loan scheme, NELFUND is building a culture of possibility.

It is telling Nigerian youth that they matter, that their dreams are valid and worth supporting. And perhaps most importantly, it is showing that when government institutions are built on transparency, accountability, and care, trust can be restored.

•Tersoo, a critic and public affairs analyst, writes in via adaghertersoo@gmail.com

